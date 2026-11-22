The body of a man has been found abandoned along Alfred House Avenue in the Colpetty area of Colombo, according to initial reports.

The discovery has prompted an investigation by local authorities, who were alerted to the scene following the grim find in one of the capital's prominent thoroughfares.

Colpetty, located in the heart of Colombo, is a busy residential and commercial district, making the discovery particularly alarming for residents and commuters in the area.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released by authorities. Investigations are currently underway.

More information is expected to be made available as the inquiry progresses.

Related Video