A team of officials from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has concluded a week-long visit to Sri Lanka focused on tackling cyber-enabled financial fraud networks operating in the region.

Strengthening Cross-Border Cooperation

The visit underscores the growing importance of international law enforcement collaboration in addressing sophisticated cybercrime operations that transcend national borders. Sri Lanka has increasingly become a focal point in regional efforts to dismantle networks engaged in cyber financial fraud.

The FBI delegation spent the week engaging with Sri Lankan counterparts as part of a coordinated effort to combat the rising threat posed by organised groups exploiting digital platforms to carry out financial crimes.

A Growing Global Concern

Cyber financial fraud has emerged as one of the most pressing security challenges facing governments and financial institutions worldwide. Criminal networks utilising advanced digital tools have caused significant economic harm across multiple countries, prompting heightened cooperation between law enforcement agencies at an international level.

Sri Lanka's engagement with the FBI reflects the island nation's commitment to aligning itself with global efforts to counter such threats and protect both local and international financial systems from exploitation.

Further details regarding the outcomes of the visit and any specific initiatives agreed upon between the two parties have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

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