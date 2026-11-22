The environmental licence of an electronic waste processing facility in Wewagedara, Divulapitiya, has been temporarily suspended following a fire that broke out at the site on November 16, the Ministry of Environment has confirmed.

Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi announced the suspension, describing it as a precautionary measure taken in the wake of the incident. The fire raised serious concerns about potential environmental pollution resulting from the burning of electronic waste materials.

CEA Issues Pollution Prevention Recommendations

The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has responded to the incident by issuing a set of recommendations designed to curb air pollution and protect the surrounding environment from further contamination.

According to the minister, the recommendations are focused on limiting the impact of smoke and other harmful pollutants released during the fire, while also addressing the risk of contamination from the electronic waste materials present at the facility.

The CEA is also expected to take additional steps to ensure that all environmental risks linked to the incident are properly managed and mitigated.

Licence Remains Suspended Pending Further Action

The facility's environmental licence will continue to be suspended until the relevant authorities complete their review and determine the appropriate course of action. No timeline for reinstatement has been announced.

Electronic waste processing facilities handle materials that can release highly toxic substances when burned, including heavy metals and chemical compounds that pose risks to both human health and the natural environment. The incident has underscored growing concerns over the regulation and management of e-waste operations across Sri Lanka.