The Court of Appeal has overturned a three-year rigorous imprisonment sentence handed down to a man convicted of sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl, replacing it with a two-year suspended sentence spanning 10 years.

The convicted man, Mannage Dimuthu Sandaruwan Kumarage, had originally been sentenced by the Ratnapura High Court following his conviction for sexual harassment of the young child.

The Incident

Court records detail that the offence took place during a school sports meet, which the victim had attended alongside her mother, grandmother and younger brother. While the child was collecting water from a tap, the accused approached her and falsely told her that a teacher had summoned her.

He then led the girl away from the area and sexually harassed her. The incident was cut short when another individual arrived on the scene. The child immediately reported what had happened to her mother, after which the accused was detained and handed over to police.

Charge Reduced at High Court Level

Although the accused had initially been indicted for grave sexual abuse of a child under 16, the Ratnapura High Court ultimately convicted him of the lesser charge of sexual harassment, imposing a three-year term of rigorous imprisonment.

Kumarage subsequently appealed against both his conviction and sentence, though he later confined his appeal solely to contesting the severity of the punishment.

Court of Appeal's Reasoning

In arriving at its decision, the Court of Appeal took into account several mitigating factors, including that the accused was 18 years of age at the time of the offence and 27 at the point of conviction. The court further noted that he carried no prior criminal record, had been released on bail in February 2025 and had not come to the attention of authorities for any further criminal conduct during that period.

The judges observed that the accused appeared to have reintegrated into society and concluded that a custodial sentence may not be warranted under these particular circumstances.

Revised Sentence and Increased Compensation

The court set aside the original three-year prison sentence and substituted it with two years of rigorous imprisonment, suspended for a period of 10 years.

Notably, while the sentence itself was reduced, the Court of Appeal increased the compensation payable to the victim — from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 150,000. Should the accused fail to pay this compensation, a default prison term of eight months will apply. The original fine of Rs. 5,000 imposed by the High Court remains in place.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Pradeep Hettiarachchi, with Justice P. Kumararatnam concurring. The court also directed the accused to appear before the Ratnapura High Court upon receipt of notice to comply with the terms of the ruling.