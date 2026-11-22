More than 500 parents of fallen Tamil fighters, drawn from 55 villages across the Mannar and Manthai West divisions, were honoured at a solemn commemorative ceremony held at the Mannar Town Hall on November 21.

The event was organised by the Mannar District Maaveerar Parents' Honour Committee, bringing together the families of fallen fighters for an evening of remembrance, reflection and tribute.

Religious and Community Leaders Join the Ceremony

The Bishop of Mannar, Rt Rev Anthony Pillay Gnanapragasam, graced the occasion and participated in welcoming the gathered parents. The bishop placed a garland on the memorial portrait, offered his tribute and delivered a blessing to those assembled.

Lighting of the Flames

Several family members of fallen fighters were given the honour of leading key ceremonial moments during the event. The common flame was lit by C. Anna Rose Silva, the mother of fallen fighter Vasikaran. Jaganathan, the brother of fallen fighter Senthil, placed a second garland on the memorial portrait, while Maruthanayagam, the father of fallen fighter Thirunila, lit the remembrance flame.

Yasintha, the mother of fallen fighters Ellalan and Suthaharan, initiated the floral tributes. Those in attendance subsequently lit candles and laid flowers in memory of the fallen.

Speeches, Performances and Commemorative Gifts

The programme also featured speeches, poems and cultural dance performances in honour of the Maaveerar. As a mark of appreciation, commemorative gifts were presented to the parents who participated in the ceremony.

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