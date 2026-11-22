Sri Lanka has recorded a devastating toll on its roads this year, with 2,463 people killed in 2,330 accidents across the country between 1 January 2026 and yesterday, 21 November. The figures were disclosed by Deputy Inspector General of Police W.P.J. Senadhira of the Traffic Control and Road Safety Department, according to IBC Tamil.

DIG Senadhira further revealed that 5,868 serious accidents were registered during the same period, with approximately 50 percent of those injured remaining in a critical condition with uncertain prospects of survival.

Scale of the Crisis

Beyond the fatal and serious incidents, authorities recorded an additional 9,870 minor accidents and 4,488 property-damage collisions during the period under review, painting a stark picture of road safety conditions nationwide.

Pedestrians bore the heaviest burden among those killed, with 813 deaths recorded in that category alone. The majority of pedestrian fatalities involved individuals over the age of 55, and officials attributed these deaths primarily to negligence and inattention on the part of pedestrians themselves.

Motorcycles a Major Concern

Motorcycle-related accidents accounted for a significant share of the carnage. Some 876 motorcycle crashes were recorded, resulting in the deaths of nearly 900 people. Of those fatalities, 168 were motorcycle riders. The figures also include 165 cyclists, 190 drivers, and 240 passengers who lost their lives in road accidents over the same period.

Slight Decline in Total Deaths Despite More Fatal Crashes

Comparing the figures with the same period last year, DIG Senadhira noted a mixed picture. While the number of fatal accidents increased by 11, the overall death toll actually fell by 16 compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Festive Season Warning

With the festive season approaching, authorities have signalled a tougher stance on road offences. DIG Senadhira stated that special attention will be directed at drunk drivers and those driving carelessly, and that measures are being put in place to strengthen legal action against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol.