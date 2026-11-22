Indian Member of Parliament and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has accused the Sri Lankan government of deliberately neglecting the development of Jaffna International Airport and the Kankesanthurai Harbour, alleging that Colombo is intent on preventing the North and East from prospering. He made the remarks at a media briefing held in Jaffna on Sunday, according to IBC Tamil.

Thirumavalavan said he was left stunned upon learning that the runway at Jaffna International Airport has not even been fitted with lighting. The admission, he said, explained a great deal about why flights between Jaffna and Chennai had been suspended for several days after poor visibility — caused by fog and air pollution — made it impossible for aircraft to land safely.

Deliberate Neglect, Thirumavalavan Alleges

The Indian parliamentarian did not stop at the lighting issue. He went further, alleging that the lack of development at the airport and the harbour is a calculated policy designed to ensure that Indian business figures and major investors are routed through Colombo rather than arriving directly in Jaffna.

"I came to understand that they are acting this way specifically so that Indian traders and large investors cannot come through Jaffna International Airport — they must come via Colombo," he said.

He described both Kankesanthurai Harbour and Jaffna International Airport — also known as Palaly Airport — as critical gateways capable of driving the economic growth and development of the Northern and Eastern provinces, and accused those in power of being determined not to upgrade them.

India Has Already Committed Funds

Thirumavalavan pointed out that the Indian government has already spent several thousand crore rupees towards the development of Palaly Airport and Kankesanthurai Harbour, yet meaningful progress has not been made on the ground. He argued that despite India's financial commitment and willingness to take responsibility for building up both facilities, the Sri Lankan government has shown no genuine interest in moving the projects forward.

"The Indian government's funding support for the development of Kankesanthurai Harbour and Jaffna International Airport is well known to all. Yet no development has been taken forward. All trade connections must go through Colombo — they are acting on the basis of South Sri Lankan interests," he said.

Vows to Raise the Matter with New Delhi

The VCK leader said he intends to bring the lack of progress to the attention of the Indian government directly, and that he will also formally raise the matter with India's Minister of External Affairs. He stressed that it was unacceptable for funds committed by a neighbouring government for the benefit of the Northern and Eastern provinces to yield no visible results.

The flight suspensions between Jaffna and Chennai in recent days have already highlighted the operational shortcomings at the airport, and Thirumavalavan's public remarks are likely to add fresh political pressure on Colombo to address the long-standing infrastructure gaps in the country's north.