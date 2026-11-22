Environment Minister Dr. Dhammika Patabendi has firmly denied making any statement attributing diarrhoea as the cause of death of elephant Kavantissa, stressing that only a formal post-mortem examination can establish what truly killed the animal.

Speaking on the matter, the Minister clarified that he had never indicated diarrhoea was responsible for Kavantissa's death, pushing back against what he described as misrepresentation of his position.

Science, Not Speculation

Dr. Patabendi was emphatic that the cause of death should not be determined by personal opinions or political commentary from any quarter. He called for the matter to be resolved strictly through scientific and medical investigation, with the official post-mortem report serving as the definitive basis for any conclusions.

The Minister noted that several possible causes — including diarrhoea, a gunshot injury, or other factors — have been raised in public discourse, but maintained that none of these could be accepted or ruled out without the findings of a proper investigation.

Awaiting Official Findings

The death of Kavantissa has drawn considerable public attention, with speculation circulating around the circumstances under which the elephant died. Dr. Patabendi's statement underscores the government's position that all such questions must be answered through established veterinary and forensic procedures rather than conjecture.

Authorities are expected to rely on the results of the post-mortem examination to provide a credible and transparent account of what led to the elephant's death.

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