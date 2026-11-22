An oil spill originating from a tanker berthed at the Colombo Port Complex has caused significant pollution along more than three kilometres of the Muthuwela coastline, with clean-up operations still underway as authorities work to contain the environmental damage.

How the Spill Occurred

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) identified the source of the spill as the JCT No. 108 oil tanker, which has a storage capacity of approximately 1,000 tonnes and was reported to be fully loaded at the time of the incident. The leak is believed to have been caused by a damaged or faulty drain valve, releasing Marine Gas Oil (MGO) stored aboard the vessel.

The spill was first reported on the morning of November 21, with MEPA receiving notification at approximately 9.30 a.m. Authority officers promptly visited the site, assessed the extent of the damage and coordinated with relevant agencies to provide technical guidance on containment and remediation measures.

Spread of Pollution

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) successfully halted the leak by around 10.30 a.m. on the same day. However, by that point a portion of the spilled oil had already made its way into the municipal drainage canal, eventually flowing out to sea along the Muthuwela coastline.

The contaminated stretch of coastline extends over three kilometres and includes the B-Gate anchorage area, raising concerns about the ecological impact on the urban coastal environment.

Clean-Up and Containment Efforts

In response to the spill, the SLPA and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard launched joint containment and clean-up operations under the technical coordination of MEPA. Key measures deployed include:

Oil containment booms placed in the water to prevent further spread of the spill

Teams actively collecting and removing spilled oil from affected areas

Ongoing monitoring by MEPA as of November 22

MEPA stated that efforts are being coordinated across multiple agencies with the aim of minimising environmental harm, fully removing the spilled oil and restoring the affected coastal environment to its original condition.

Containment, collection and clean-up operations were continuing as of November 22, with the authority closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities have not yet indicated a timeline for the completion of clean-up work, but MEPA confirmed that the situation remains under active management.