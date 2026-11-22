The Sri Lankan government has formally notified the Elections Commission that it intends to hold provincial council elections for four provinces in the middle of 2027, according to IBC Tamil. The provinces identified are the Northern, Eastern, North Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The announcement comes amid mounting frustration from the Elections Commission, which has expressed dissatisfaction over the repeated postponement of provincial council elections and the prolonged delay in the submission of a report by the Parliamentary Special Committee examining the matter.

Commission Voices Displeasure to Senior Government Official

The Elections Commission has revealed that it appeared before the Parliamentary Special Committee on five separate occasions, putting forward ideas and recommendations aimed at resolving the legal and administrative unit-related issues within the provincial council electoral system. However, it told a senior government member that no favourable decisions or appropriate actions have been taken in response to those recommendations to date.

The Parliamentary Special Committee had indicated it would submit its recommendations report last September. That deadline passed without the report being tabled. The committee's operational term has since been extended to the 17th of next month — 17 December 2026 — and the Elections Commission has questioned whether the committee will manage to submit its report even by that date.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Holding Elections

Responding to the Commission's concerns, a senior government member stated that the administration remains firmly committed to holding provincial council elections once the existing legal obstacles are resolved. The government has indicated that steps are already being taken to address the fundamental legal and administrative unit-related problems within the provincial council electoral framework.

The senior official warned that conducting elections without first resolving these issues would create confusion within the administrative structure of the provinces.

Long-Running Delay

Provincial council elections across Sri Lanka have been repeatedly deferred for years, leaving several provincial councils without elected bodies. The government's latest communication to the Elections Commission signals that the Northern, Eastern, North Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces could see polls held by mid-2027, though the resolution of outstanding legal questions remains a prerequisite before elections can be formally scheduled.

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