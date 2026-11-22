Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's body under suspicious circumstances in the Alfred House Avenue area of Kollupitiya, Colombo.

The body was found bearing several injuries, raising immediate concerns among law enforcement officials who responded to the scene.

Police have confirmed that it has not yet been determined whether the death was the result of a homicide or a suicide, and investigations remain at an early stage.

Kollupitiya Police have launched a formal inquiry into the incident and are continuing their investigations to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the death.

Related Video