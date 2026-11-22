Former Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi has spoken in her own words about a tense and unforgettable incident that unfolded in Colombo in 1987, offering a rare personal account of one of the most dramatic moments in the history of Indo-Sri Lankan relations.

A Day That Left a Lasting Mark

The incident in question took place during the visit of then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Sri Lanka in July 1987, a trip that coincided with the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord — a landmark but deeply controversial agreement aimed at ending the ethnic conflict that had gripped the island for years.

During a ceremonial guard of honour at the Colombo waterfront, a Sri Lankan naval rating struck Rajiv Gandhi on the head with the butt of his rifle. The moment shocked onlookers and reverberated across both nations. Sonia Gandhi, who was present at the time, has now shared her personal recollection of witnessing that alarming episode.

A Personal Testimony

In her own account, Sonia Gandhi described the experience from the perspective of a wife watching her husband face a sudden and violent act in a foreign land. Her recollection brings a deeply human dimension to an event that has largely been documented through official and political lenses.

Her testimony sheds light not only on the emotional weight of that moment but also on the broader context of Indo-Sri Lankan ties during one of their most strained and significant periods — a time when both governments were navigating deep political sensitivities surrounding the Tamil ethnic crisis.

Historical Significance

The 1987 Indo-Sri Lanka Accord, signed by Rajiv Gandhi and then Sri Lankan President J.R. Jayewardene, led to the deployment of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) on Sri Lankan soil. The accord and the IPKF's presence remained deeply divisive in both countries, and the Colombo incident on that day became symbolic of the tensions surrounding the agreement.

Sonia Gandhi's personal reflection on those events adds a compelling new layer to the historical record, reminding readers of the very human stakes involved in high-level diplomacy and the personal courage required of those at its centre.

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