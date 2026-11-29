Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in scientific research with the assembly of its first radio telescope dedicated to astronomical study, underway today at the University of Colombo.

A Historic Addition to Sri Lankan Science

The telescope, manufactured by the Italian firm PrimaLuceLab, was donated to the university by the United Kingdom-based Tanlaw Foundation. The initiative was driven by internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan-born astrobiologist Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, whose efforts brought this landmark scientific instrument to his country of birth.

Dr. Janaka Adassooriya of the University of Colombo's Department of Physics, who is overseeing the project, confirmed that a team of specialist Italian technicians has travelled to Sri Lanka to assist with the installation process.

Cutting-Edge Capabilities

The instrument features a five-metre-diameter antenna dish and is designed to operate at the 1,420 MHz hydrogen line frequency — a critical wavelength used in radio astronomy that allows researchers to observe celestial phenomena through radio waves rather than visible light. The telescope will be positioned near the university's sports grounds.

A Second Observatory for Hambantota

As part of the same donation from the Tanlaw Foundation, a three-metre dual-telescope observatory is planned for installation on 2 December at the University of Colombo's Institute of Agro-Technology and Rural Sciences in Weligatta, Hambantota.

Dr. Adassooriya explained that Hambantota was selected as the site for the second facility due to the high levels of light pollution in Colombo, which would otherwise interfere with optical astronomical observations.

Expanding Research and Education

Together, the two facilities are expected to open new avenues for both research and academic education in radio and optical astronomy, significantly enhancing the University of Colombo's scientific capacity. The developments are being viewed as a milestone for Sri Lanka's broader ambitions in space science and astronomical study.