Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Army Lieutenant Colonel, authorities confirmed.

The three individuals were taken into custody as investigators pursued leads in the case involving the death of the retired military officer, who was killed in a shooting incident.

Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed the identities of those arrested or provided further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to establish the full facts of the case.

The killing of a former senior military officer has drawn significant attention, with security forces moving swiftly to bring suspects before the law. It is not yet clear whether additional arrests are expected as the probe continues.

Further details are expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.