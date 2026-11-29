A 62-year-old man who had worked as a security officer in Colombo was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a secluded lane in the Kollupitiya area of the city, and two persons have since been arrested in connection with the incident, according to IBC Tamil.

The deceased, a resident of Beruwala, had been on his way to visit his daughter, who works at the Katunayake Free Trade Zone. He had also purchased a mobile phone to give her as a gift before setting out on the journey.

Body Discovered in Kollupitiya Lane

On the 21st of this month, the man's body was discovered abandoned in a by-lane along Alfred House Avenue in the Kollupitiya area of Colombo. The manner in which the body had been left at the location raised immediate suspicion among authorities.

Investigations carried out by police, supported by CCTV footage, revealed that two individuals had arrived at the scene on a three-wheeler and left the body there before departing.

Three-Wheeler Driver and Associate Taken Into Custody

Following the leads gathered through the investigation, the three-wheeler driver and another individual were arrested. Inquiries revealed that the deceased had boarded the three-wheeler at some point during his journey. According to what has emerged during the investigation, the driver noticed that the passenger had fallen unconscious as the vehicle approached the Bambalapitiya area.

Instead of taking the man to a hospital, the driver allegedly enlisted the help of a friend and abandoned the unconscious man in the by-lane in Kollupitiya. Police also stated that the suspects are alleged to have stolen Rs. 4,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the victim.

Authorities further noted that multiple injuries were found on the body of the deceased.

Magisterial Inquiry Underway

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been conducted, and the body has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital. The Kollupitiya Police are continuing further investigations into the case.

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