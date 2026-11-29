A 17-year-old youth was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, in an incident that has drawn widespread attention, according to international media reports cited by IBC Tamil.

The shooting took place at around 11.30 p.m. on the 27th of this month at the Euclid Avenue subway station, located in East New York.

Two Suspects Approached the Victim on the Platform

Police said two individuals approached the teenager on the northbound platform of the station. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the youth twice in his right leg before both suspects fled the scene.

The injured teenager was subsequently admitted to Brookdale Hospital, where police confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is not in a critical state.

No Arrests Made; Motive Unknown

As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Authorities have also not released any information regarding a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify and locate the two suspects who fled following the attack.

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