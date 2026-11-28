Police opened fire on a van transporting robbery suspects in the Eheliyagoda area, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred when officers resorted to using their firearms during an operation involving individuals suspected of involvement in robbery activity in the region.

Further details regarding the circumstances that prompted officers to discharge their weapons, as well as the outcome of the incident, are expected to be released by police as the situation develops.

Eheliyagoda, located in the Sabaragamuwa Province, has seen law enforcement activity in recent times as authorities work to address criminal activity in the area.

This incident is under active investigation, and police have not yet issued a comprehensive official statement. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information becomes available from authorised sources.