In an unprecedented act of remembrance, two Tamil parliamentarians held a candlelight tribute for the Maaveerar inside Sri Lanka's Parliament building on Maaveerar Naal, observed annually on 27 November.

Batticaloa MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam and Trincomalee MP Shanmugam Kugathasan lit candles and stood in silence before an image of the karthigai flower, placed on a table draped in red and yellow — the colours of the Tamil Eelam national flag. Rasamanickam shared footage of the solemn moment on Instagram, confirming the tribute took place in a room within the parliamentary complex.

"On Karthigai 27, the day of remembrance for the Maaveerar who sacrificed their lives for the rights and liberation of our people, and for our relatives who died in the horror of war, today I paid my heartfelt tribute to them in Parliament," Rasamanickam wrote.

He added that the occasion carries profound sorrow for the Tamil community. "This Karthigai 27 is a day that carries deep pain and unfading memories in the history of our people. So many mothers have lost their children. So many families have been separated from their loved ones," he said.

A Week of Parliamentary Tributes

The candlelight observance was not an isolated gesture. During Maaveerar Week, while Tamil MPs were in Colombo attending budget sessions, several others also paid their respects. Vanni MP Thurairajah Raviharan lit a flame and laid flowers before an image of a cemetery of fallen fighters, while Batticaloa MP Gnanamuthu Srinesan honoured the Maaveerar from the floor of the House itself.

Gatherings Across the North-East Amid Restrictions

The parliamentary tributes coincided with large gatherings at bulldozed cemeteries and memorials across the North and East of Sri Lanka, where thousands turned out to mark the occasion despite weeks of police restrictions and arrests.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala had warned earlier this month that the government would not permit activities it deemed as promoting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Significance of Maaveerar Naal

Maaveerar, translated as "great heroes," is the term used by Eelam Tamils to refer to those who died fighting in the Tamil liberation war. Maaveerar Naal — Great Heroes Day — falls each year on 27 November, also referred to as Karthigai 27. The karthigai flower, which blooms during November, holds the status of the national flower of Tamil Eelam and serves as a central symbol of the day of remembrance.