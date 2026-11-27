Vanni District Member of Parliament Duraithurasa Ravikaran has questioned how the ruling side expects to resolve Sri Lanka's ethnic issue when it objects even to the mention of Velupillai Prabhakaran's name on the floor of Parliament, according to IBC Tamil.

The sharp exchange took place on the 26th during the Committee Stage debate on the 2027 Budget, specifically during discussion on the Ministry of Justice and National Unity. MP Ravikaran opened his remarks by wishing Velupillai Prabhakaran a happy birthday, prompting an immediate response from the MP presiding over the House, Shanaka Matugoda.

Presiding MP Proposes Referral to Secretary General's Committee

Matugoda stated that he would propose to the Secretary General's committee that action be taken regarding the birthday greeting extended in Prabhakaran's name. He also raised the question of whether the use of the word "Eelam" in parliamentary proceedings should similarly be referred to the committee for a decision, and indicated that certain words recorded in the Hansard could be subject to resolutions while he presided.

Ravikaran Accuses Ruling Side of Anti-Tamil Sentiment

Responding firmly, Ravikaran argued that such objections reflect a deep-seated hostility towards the Tamil people. He pointed out the contradiction in the ruling side's claim that racism does not exist, while simultaneously refusing to accept even the utterance of a name.

"In a country where Tamil, Sinhala and Muslim people are said to live as brothers, how do you intend to find a solution to the ethnic problem when you cannot even tolerate the mention of a single name?" Ravikaran asked the House.

The incident has drawn attention amid broader Maaveerar Day observances taking place across the country and internationally on the same day.

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