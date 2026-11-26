A newly released United Nations report has called on the Sri Lankan government to issue a formal state apology for attacks carried out against humanitarian assistance operations during the final stages of the country's civil war, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Key Findings of the Report

The UN report focuses on the conduct of wartime operations and raises serious concerns about incidents in which humanitarian aid efforts were allegedly targeted. The document urges Colombo to acknowledge these events through an official government apology, signalling a renewed push by international human rights bodies for greater accountability from Sri Lanka regarding its wartime conduct.

The OHCHR has long maintained an interest in the circumstances surrounding the conclusion of Sri Lanka's decades-long armed conflict, which ended in 2009, and this latest report represents a continued effort to press for meaningful transitional justice measures.

Calls for Accountability

Beyond the call for a state apology, the report is understood to reinforce broader demands for Sri Lanka to take concrete steps toward accountability and reconciliation. Human rights advocates have consistently argued that victims and affected communities deserve formal recognition of the harms they endured during the conflict period.

The release of the report is expected to reignite debate both domestically and internationally about how Sri Lanka should address the legacy of its civil war, an issue that successive governments have handled with varying degrees of engagement with the international community.

Government Response Awaited

As of the time of publication, no formal response from the Sri Lankan government to the specific recommendations outlined in the UN report had been issued. The international community and civil society groups within the country are likely to watch closely for Colombo's reaction to the OHCHR's latest findings and recommendations.

Sri Lanka has in the past contested a number of UN conclusions regarding the conduct of its military forces during the final phase of the war, making the government's response to this latest report a matter of significant public interest.