Sri Lankan households are caught in a deepening paradox: their incomes have risen in rupee terms, yet their ability to buy goods and services has sharply declined. Preliminary official data show that the median household lost nearly 40 percent of its purchasing power between 2019 and the first quarter of 2025, laying bare the severe toll of the country's economic crisis on ordinary families.

Nominal Gains, Real Losses

The Department of Census and Statistics' revised Household Income and Expenditure Survey bulletin reveals that median monthly household income climbed to Rs. 75,882 in the first quarter of 2025, up from Rs. 53,333 in 2019. On paper, that looks like progress. But once inflation is factored in, the picture reverses sharply — real median income fell by 39.2 percent over the same period.

The department itself noted that the decline was more pronounced for median income than for average income, underscoring how harder the squeeze has been on households in the middle of the distribution.

Average monthly household income also rose in nominal terms, reaching Rs. 120,266 from Rs. 76,414 in 2019. Yet its inflation-adjusted value dropped by 32.8 percent. Measured at constant 2016 prices, median monthly household income fell to Rs. 28,444 from Rs. 46,829, while the average dropped to Rs. 45,081 from Rs. 67,096 — both figures also below their 2016 levels.

Spending More, Getting Less

The erosion is equally visible in household expenditure. Average monthly spending rose to Rs. 116,191 from Rs. 63,130 in 2019, but at constant prices it declined approximately 21.4 percent, falling to Rs. 43,554 from Rs. 55,432. Median monthly expenditure followed a similar trajectory, rising nominally to Rs. 94,057 from Rs. 47,544, while in real terms it fell roughly 15.5 percent to Rs. 35,257.

The pattern carries a pointed message for businesses that depend on domestic consumer demand: higher rupee spending does not necessarily mean households are consuming more — it often simply reflects higher prices for the same or fewer goods and services.

Poverty on the Rise Again

The survey data also signals a troubling reversal on poverty. The national poverty headcount ratio edged up to 16 percent in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 14.3 percent in 2019 — bringing it back to the level recorded in 2016. Approximately 3.42 million people were estimated to be living below the official poverty line.

The monthly poverty threshold now stands at Rs. 16,417 per person, up sharply from Rs. 6,966 in 2019. The threshold is calculated based on expenditure needed to meet a daily dietary energy requirement of 2,030 kilocalories, along with allowances for necessities such as housing, clothing, transport and healthcare.

Inequality Remains Wide

The data also exposes stark income disparities across the population. The wealthiest fifth of households earned an average of Rs. 335,679 per month — nearly 15 times the Rs. 22,612 recorded for the poorest fifth. The middle 60 percent of households averaged Rs. 81,067 per month, well below the national average of Rs. 120,266.

Geographic differences were equally pronounced. Urban households recorded the highest average monthly income at Rs. 178,455, followed by rural households at Rs. 110,613, with estate households trailing at Rs. 72,558.

Estate and Rural Communities Bear the Heaviest Burden

Estate communities faced the highest estimated poverty rate at 23 percent, compared with 17.3 percent in rural areas and 7.8 percent in urban areas. Despite the lower poverty rate, rural areas accounted for the vast majority of those below the poverty line in absolute numbers — approximately 2.93 million people, or around 86 percent of the national total.

The department cautioned that poverty estimates for urban and estate sectors carry greater sampling variability than the national and rural figures.

First Major Survey Since 2019

This bulletin presents findings from the first quarter of the 2025 Household Income and Expenditure Survey — the first such exercise conducted since 2019. A survey originally planned for 2022 was postponed due to the exceptional economic conditions prevailing at the time. The findings are described as preliminary, but they offer the most comprehensive official snapshot yet of how Sri Lankan living standards have shifted through one of the country's most turbulent economic periods in recent memory.