Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has officially inaugurated 148 newly constructed houses at a rehabilitation camp in Krishnagiri, providing improved living conditions for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees settled in the region.

New Housing for Long-Standing Refugee Community

The inauguration marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts by the Tamil Nadu state government to improve the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who have been living in rehabilitation camps across the state for decades, many having fled conflict in Sri Lanka.

The Krishnagiri camp is among the several facilities in Tamil Nadu that house Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, a community that has long sought better infrastructure and living standards within these settlements.

State Government's Commitment to Refugee Welfare

The handover of the 148 housing units reflects the Tamil Nadu government's commitment to addressing the long-standing concerns of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugee population, who continue to reside in India while awaiting resolution of their futures.

The development is expected to be welcomed by Sri Lankan Tamil communities both in India and on the island, as it signals continued attention to the humanitarian needs of those displaced by decades of civil conflict in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has long maintained diplomatic and cultural ties with Tamil Nadu, and the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils residing in Indian refugee camps remains a matter of close interest to both governments and advocacy groups.

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