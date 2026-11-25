A Jordanian court has sentenced a man to death following his conviction for the murder of a police officer who was killed outside the Sri Lankan embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The case drew significant attention given its direct connection to Sri Lankan diplomatic premises abroad, with the fatal incident having taken place in the vicinity of the embassy building.

Jordanian judicial authorities handed down the capital punishment ruling against the convicted individual, reflecting the severity with which the country's legal system treats the killing of law enforcement personnel.

The Sri Lankan embassy in Amman serves as the country's key diplomatic mission in Jordan, catering to Sri Lankan nationals residing and working in the Hashemite Kingdom. The incident outside its premises had raised concerns over the security of diplomatic facilities in the region.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the killing and the identity of those involved have not been disclosed beyond what has been confirmed by the source of the report.

Sri Lanka maintains active diplomatic ties with Jordan, and the welfare and safety of Sri Lankan nationals in the country remains a priority for the mission based in Amman.

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