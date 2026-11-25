A woman has been sentenced to death by the Jaffna High Court after being found guilty of murdering her husband in the Ariyalai–Poombuhar area of Jaffna, according to IBC Tamil. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, bringing to a close a case that has been before the courts since 2021.

The victim, Selvakumar, 32, a father of one child, was fatally beaten on the head with a wooden rod on 19 September 2021 in the Ariyalai–Poombuhar area. Following the incident, his wife and one other individual were arrested by police, and proceedings were subsequently initiated before the Jaffna High Court.

Murder Charge Proved Beyond Reasonable Doubt

Upon the conclusion of the trial, High Court Judge S. Satheeswaran determined that the murder charge against the accused had been established beyond reasonable doubt. The judge accordingly imposed the death sentence on the woman.

The second person who had been arrested in connection with the same case was acquitted and discharged.

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