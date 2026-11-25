Blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka are being struck and killed by large commercial vessels with alarming regularity — and marine conservation experts say the solution could be as straightforward as shifting shipping lanes by just a few nautical miles.

A Resident Population at Risk

Unlike blue whales found elsewhere in the world, the population inhabiting the waters surrounding Sri Lanka does not follow a seasonal migration pattern. These whales remain in the region year-round, placing them in constant and deadly proximity to some of the busiest maritime traffic routes in the Indian Ocean. The area serves as a major corridor for global shipping, with thousands of large vessels passing through annually.

This permanent residency means the whales have no seasonal reprieve from the danger posed by ship strikes — a factor that makes the threat far more severe than it might be for migratory populations that spend only part of the year near heavily trafficked waters.

Survey Findings Point to a Clear Fix

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has conducted surveys in the region and concluded that the collision problem is not inevitable. According to IFAW's findings, modest adjustments to existing shipping routes — measured in nautical miles rather than major geographical overhauls — could significantly reduce the frequency of deadly encounters between vessels and blue whales.

The logic behind the proposed fix is straightforward: if ships can be rerouted to avoid the core habitat zones where these whales feed and congregate, the risk of lethal strikes drops considerably. IFAW's survey data reportedly identifies specific corridors where such adjustments would be most effective.

A Global Icon in Local Waters

Blue whales are the largest animals ever known to have existed on Earth, and their presence in Sri Lankan waters is considered ecologically and scientifically significant. The local population represents a unique subgroup whose year-round residency offers researchers a rare opportunity for sustained study — provided the animals survive the mounting pressures of maritime traffic.

Sri Lanka's position along major east-west shipping lanes has long made the island nation a critical hub for international trade. However, conservationists argue that the same geographic importance that drives economic activity is placing one of the ocean's most iconic species in jeopardy.

Calls for Coordinated Action

Addressing the problem will require cooperation between maritime authorities, international shipping operators, and government regulators. Conservation groups are urging Sri Lankan authorities to work with international maritime organisations to formally designate adjusted shipping corridors that account for whale habitat.

Similar measures have been implemented in other parts of the world — including off the coasts of California and in the Mediterranean — where route modifications have led to measurable reductions in whale strike incidents.

With the science pointing toward a practical and relatively low-cost intervention, advocates say there is little justification for further delay in protecting a species that has made Sri Lankan waters its permanent home.

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