A 59-year-old woman has lost her life after being hit by a bus while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing near Royal College in Colombo earlier today (25).

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 10.50 am and falls under the jurisdiction of the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division.

The bus, which was travelling along the route from Thurstan Road towards Glass House, struck the woman with its front bumper as she was making use of the designated pedestrian crossing.

The injured woman was rushed to the National Hospital in Colombo for emergency medical treatment, but she later succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.