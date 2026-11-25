A woman has died following a road accident this morning (25 November) in the Mattamagoda area along the Kegalle-Avissawella road, according to Ruvanwella Police.

The fatal collision occurred when a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction struck a private bus that was heading from Avissawella towards Kandy.

The victim has been identified as Rankothge Shiromi Mangala, 47, an unmarried woman residing in the Dobemada area of Rambukkana. Her body has been placed at Karawanella Hospital.

The driver of the bus has been taken into police custody, and further investigations are being conducted by Ruvanwella Police.

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