Twenty women, including two lodge managers, were arrested in Colombo on Tuesday (24 November 2026) following a coordinated police raid on six premises suspected of operating as fronts for prostitution under the guise of Ayurvedic massage centres, according to the Welikade Police.

The Welikade Police confirmed that the operation was carried out on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the Pettah No. 4 Court, on the advice of Senior Superintendent of Police Mangala Dehideniya, who oversees the Nugegoda Division.

Premises Raided, No Registered Physicians Found

Acting on tip-offs, officers surrounded and searched six establishments in the Welikade area of Colombo that were presenting themselves as Ayurvedic massage parlours. Police noted that licensed Ayurvedic physicians are legally required to be present at any registered Ayurvedic treatment facility — yet not a single qualified physician was found on the premises of any of the six establishments raided.

Who Was Arrested

Eighteen women were arrested at the premises, where they had reportedly been waiting to be solicited for money. Two further women — the managers of two of the establishments — were also taken into custody, bringing the total number of arrests to twenty.

Those arrested were identified as women between the ages of 21 and 45, hailing from several parts of the island, including:

Anuradhapura

Ratnapura

Galle

Bibila

Kalutara

Hatton

Double Lives and Long-Running Activity

Investigations have revealed that many of those arrested had told their families they were employed at well-known hotels in Colombo. In reality, they had been living in rented accommodation in the city and engaging in this activity for an extended period.

It has also come to light that the women received payments ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000 for their involvement in the activity.

The case remains under investigation by the Welikade Police.

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