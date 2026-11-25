A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody following the alleged murder of his 23-year-old wife at their home in Kathiraveli, Vakarai, police have confirmed.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the couple that turned fatal. Investigators believe the husband allegedly strangled the woman following an argument that escalated at their residence.

Vakarai Police have arrested the suspect and are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The case has once again brought domestic violence to the forefront of public concern in Sri Lanka, as authorities work to establish the full details of what transpired at the Kathiraveli home.