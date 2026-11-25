Sri Lankan refugees living in Medan, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, have issued an emotional appeal to Tamil communities around the world, urging them to help secure a permanent solution for 345 people who have been trapped in legal limbo for over 15 years, according to IBC Tamil.

The refugees, who fled Sri Lanka during the final stages of the war, say they have endured enormous hardship since their arrival in Indonesia and are now facing what they describe as a complete closure of any pathway to resettlement.

Who Are They?

The group currently residing in the Medan area consists of 75 families and 38 individuals, totalling 345 people. Among them are 123 males above the age of 18, 99 females, and 123 children under the age of 18. Tragically, 16 members of this community are reported to have died during their 15 years in Indonesia.

UNHCR Doors Appear to Close

The refugees say that while others who arrived in Indonesia from different countries have successfully been resettled in third countries through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Sri Lankan refugees have not been offered any resettlement opportunities since 2014.

The situation took a more distressing turn when UNHCR officials who met with the community on 19 November reportedly informed them that there were no longer any alternative pathways to resettlement available. Officials are said to have advised the refugees that they could either remain in Indonesia indefinitely or attempt to travel to a third country using their own funds. When the refugees requested a written statement to that effect, the officials reportedly declined to provide one.

Protests and a Petition to the Governor

Determined to press for a permanent resolution, the refugees have been staging a series of ongoing protests. On Friday, 20 November, they held another demonstration and submitted a formal petition to North Sumatra Governor Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution.

In their petition, the refugees expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Indonesian government, while calling on central government officials and UNHCR representatives to engage in direct talks with them and to clearly outline the legal pathways available for resettlement in third countries.

A Plea to Tamil Leaders and Diaspora Organisations

Beyond their appeal to Indonesian and international authorities, the refugees have made a heartfelt call to Tamil political leaders and diaspora organisations worldwide, urging them to raise the plight of this community on the international stage.

They are asking for Tamil political representatives to publicly advocate on their behalf.

They want diaspora Tamil organisations to highlight their situation to relevant international bodies.

They are requesting that formal negotiations be initiated to identify a legal, permanent resettlement solution.

After more than a decade and a half of uncertainty, the 345 Sri Lankan refugees in Medan say they are running out of options — and hope — and are looking to the global Tamil community as their last avenue for support.