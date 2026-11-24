A Sri Lankan expatriate living in Dubai has experienced a moment she will likely never forget, after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, personally commented on her artwork posted to Instagram.

The remarkable interaction has sent the Sri Lankan expat community buzzing, as the encounter represents the kind of once-in-a-lifetime recognition that artists spend years working towards.

Five Years in the Making

The Sri Lankan artist, who has been based in Dubai for five years, had dedicated herself to her craft throughout her time in the UAE. Her passion for sketching eventually led her to share her work on social media, where it caught the attention of one of the most followed royals in the world.

Sheikh Hamdan, widely known by his social media handle Fazza, is himself a celebrated poet and an avid user of Instagram, where he commands a massive following. His engagement with the Sri Lankan artist's sketch left her overwhelmed with joy, describing herself as being on cloud nine following the unexpected royal acknowledgement.

A Dream Realised

For many expatriates working and living in the UAE, moments of recognition from the country's leadership carry enormous personal and cultural significance. The Sri Lankan community in Dubai, one of the largest expat groups in the emirate, has celebrated the development as a source of immense pride.

The artist's journey — five years of dedication, one carefully crafted sketch, and a singular dream — culminating in a comment from Sheikh Hamdan, stands as an inspiring reminder of the power of persistence and passion in the digital age.

The story has since gained widespread attention across social media platforms, resonating not only with Sri Lankans abroad but with the broader expatriate community throughout the Gulf region.