Sri Lanka's rising cricket star Kamindu Mendis has been signed by Lahore Qalandars for the twelfth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 12), marking another significant milestone in the talented all-rounder's growing international profile.

The Lahore-based franchise, one of the most celebrated teams in the PSL, has secured the services of the Sri Lankan cricketer ahead of the upcoming season, adding another quality international name to their squad.

Kamindu Mendis has been among Sri Lanka's standout performers in recent times, earning widespread recognition for his contributions with both bat and ball at the international level. His inclusion in the Lahore Qalandars lineup is expected to strengthen the franchise's batting depth and add versatility to their overall squad composition.

The PSL continues to attract top cricketing talent from around the world, and Mendis's signing reflects the league's growing appeal as a premier Twenty20 competition on the global stage. For Sri Lankan cricket fans, his participation in one of Asia's most watched T20 leagues will be a source of considerable pride.

Lahore Qalandars are no strangers to success, having previously claimed PSL titles, and will be looking to Mendis and their broader squad to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming season.

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