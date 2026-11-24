Two individuals have been arrested and six vehicles assembled from salvaged parts seized following a police operation across the Gampaha district, according to the Gampaha Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

Acting on intelligence provided by officers of the Gampaha Divisional Intelligence Unit, police arrested two residents — one from Divulapitiya and another from Dunagaha — before proceeding to seize two vans and four jeeps that had been pieced together from spare parts.

Investigators found that fraudulent registration certificates had also been prepared for the assembled vehicles. The six vehicles were recovered from locations across Gampaha, Dunagaha, Divulapitiya and Bandarawela.

Following the seizures, four of the vehicles were handed over to the Minuwangoda Police Station and the remaining two to the Divulapitiya Police Station for further investigation.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police Kalinga Jayasinghe, who oversees the Northern Western Province, and under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Sanath Amarasinghe and Senior Superintendent of Police (1) Jayapathma, both responsible for the Gampaha Division. The field operation was led by Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau Chief Inspector Damith Wickramasinghe, with Inspectors Bandaranayake and Ratnayake among the officers involved.