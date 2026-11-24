Six Arrested After Gang Breaks Into Jaffna Home and Attacks Family
Police have arrested six individuals following a violent home invasion in the Nelliyady police division of Jaffna, according to IBC Tamil. The incident took place in the Mudakadu area of Nelliyady.
The gang forced their way into a residence and carried out a severe assault on the occupants, which included a son, a daughter, and their parents. Two of the victims sustained injuries serious enough to require hospitalisation at the Parutthithurai Base Hospital.
Investigators are reported to have obtained footage of the incident recorded on CCTV cameras, which is expected to assist in the ongoing inquiry into the attack.
All six suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the case.
💬 Join the Discussion 4
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
hope the victims are okay, these thugs should get maximum punishment dont let them off easy
attacking the whole family including parents is just cowardly, no words
good they caught all 6, but what was the reason behind this attack?
probably a land dispute or some old grudge, very common in that area