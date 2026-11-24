Police have arrested six individuals following a violent home invasion in the Nelliyady police division of Jaffna, according to IBC Tamil. The incident took place in the Mudakadu area of Nelliyady.

The gang forced their way into a residence and carried out a severe assault on the occupants, which included a son, a daughter, and their parents. Two of the victims sustained injuries serious enough to require hospitalisation at the Parutthithurai Base Hospital.

Investigators are reported to have obtained footage of the incident recorded on CCTV cameras, which is expected to assist in the ongoing inquiry into the attack.

All six suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the case.