A 16-year-old lost their life on Monday evening after a car lost control and slammed into a bus stop along S. de S. Jayasinghe Mawatha in Kohuwala, triggering a chain-reaction collision that left several others injured.

Chain Collision on Busy Road

According to Police, the vehicle was travelling in the direction of Kohuwala from Nugegoda when the driver lost control. The car first struck a motorcycle and clipped the rear of another vehicle before veering into the bus stop where the teenager was standing. The out-of-control car then went on to collide with a second motorcycle, another car, and a van before coming to a stop.

Teenager Succumbs to Injuries

The critically injured teenager, a resident of the Nugegoda area, was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila. Despite receiving medical attention, the young victim later succumbed to their injuries. Three other individuals wounded in the incident were also admitted to the same hospital and are receiving treatment.

Driver Arrested

Police have arrested the 68-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is a resident of Morawila in Panadura. Kohuwala Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.