A 23-year-old man lost his life on Monday morning after coming into contact with an unauthorised electricity wire strung across a property in the Laginagala area, which falls under the Hambegamuwa Police Division.

According to police, the victim — a resident of the Galiramankada area — was electrocuted as he attempted to enter the property. The incident occurred on November 23.

Investigations have led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man from Laginagala, who is alleged to have laid the illegal wire across the property. The suspect is currently in police custody as inquiries continue.

The use of unauthorised electrical installations poses a grave danger to public safety, and this tragic incident has once again highlighted the deadly consequences such negligence can carry.

Hambegamuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

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