Authorities have seized approximately 77 kilogrammes of cannabis that was reportedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, with the consignment intercepted in waters off Pamban, according to reports from Indian media outlet The Hindu.

Two individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the drug haul, which was detected during what appears to have been an active interdiction operation in the sea channel between India and Sri Lanka.

Major Drug Seizure in Palk Strait Region

The Pamban area, situated on India's southeastern coastline near Rameswaram, lies in close proximity to Sri Lanka and has long been identified as a known corridor for cross-border smuggling activity. The seizure underscores the persistent challenge both nations face in combating narcotics trafficking across the narrow stretch of water that separates the two countries.

The quantity of cannabis recovered — 77 kilogrammes — represents a significant haul, highlighting the scale at which drug networks continue to attempt to move contraband through maritime routes into Sri Lanka.

Ongoing Threat of Maritime Drug Smuggling

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to curb the flow of illegal narcotics entering the country, often in coordination with Indian maritime and law enforcement agencies. Seizures of this nature reflect the continued vigilance required along sea routes that traffickers regularly exploit.

Further details regarding the identities of those arrested and the precise circumstances of the interception have not been confirmed at this stage.