Sri Lanka could face intensified scrutiny from the United States Congress over its human rights record and labour standards if lawmakers decide to pursue a renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), former U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Robert O. Blake Jr. has cautioned.

Speaking at an online webinar organised by the Pathfinder Foundation on the U.S. midterm elections, titled America Votes, South Asia Adjusts, Blake said that while GSP renewal was possible under the incoming Democrat-influenced Congress, it would likely sit low on the legislative agenda.

"My guess is it'll be lower down the list of priorities," Blake said. "One argument in favour is it would help lower costs for consumers by bringing in cheaper imports and therefore it would help the affordability agenda of the Democrats."

However, he warned that should Congress take up the matter, Sri Lanka would not escape close examination. Many Democrats, he noted, would likely push for stronger worker rights provisions and may seek to broaden eligibility criteria to include environmental and human rights considerations — areas where Sri Lanka has long faced international criticism.

GSP, which grants duty-free access to thousands of products from designated developing countries including Sri Lanka, lapsed in 2020 and has not been renewed since.

New Ambassador Urgently Needed

Blake, who visited Sri Lanka last month as part of an Asia Foundation board delegation and met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, stressed that Colombo must move swiftly to appoint a new ambassador to Washington.

"It's really important for the government to appoint a new ambassador," he said, paying tribute to outgoing envoy Mahinda Samarasinghe, whom he described as having been "very active both in the executive branch and on the Hill." He emphasised that Sri Lanka's new representative would need to engage energetically with incoming members of Congress, many of whom he said "know absolutely nothing about Sri Lanka."

Key Steps Recommended to Strengthen Sri Lanka's Position

Blake outlined several measures he believes the Sri Lankan government should consider to improve its standing ahead of any GSP discussions. These included:

The repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which he described as having "long outlived its usefulness" and a measure he said would also strengthen Sri Lanka's prospects for retaining the European Union's GSP Plus status.

Progress on reconciliation, including steps such as demilitarising the North and East, returning seized lands, and advancing devolution of power.

"We've been talking about this for 20 years since I was an ambassador there," Blake said of the PTA. "It's a real thorn in the side of government right now."

Human Rights Under the Microscope

Blake acknowledged that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had made meaningful progress on tackling corruption, but cautioned that the new Congress was likely to scrutinise the human rights records of trading partners far more rigorously than its predecessor had done.

"There are steps that Sri Lanka could take to improve its standing and improve its prospects for eligibility for GSP," he said, adding that such steps were "politically feasible, given the strong support that President Dissanayake continues to enjoy."

His remarks serve as a timely reminder that Sri Lanka's path to restoring preferential trade access with the United States will require more than economic diplomacy — it will demand tangible progress on governance, rights, and reconciliation.

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