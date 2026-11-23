A crocodile believed to be responsible for the deaths of two children at a local tank in the North Central Province has been successfully captured and transferred to Wilpattu National Park, wildlife authorities have confirmed.

Dangerous Reptile Removed from Community Water Source

The operation was carried out on Monday (23) by officers from the Galkiriyagama Wildlife Range Office, working alongside local residents. The crocodile was captured from the Maneruwa-Rambewa tank, located within the Palagala Divisional Secretariat Division, and safely transported to the national park.

Wildlife officials stated that a 14-year-old child died following a crocodile attack at the same tank approximately one month ago. A similar fatal incident had occurred at the location three years prior, also involving a child. In a separate incident around a year ago, an adult lost an arm in a crocodile attack at the tank.

Community Relief After Series of Attacks

The Maneruwa-Rambewa tank serves as a vital daily water source for residents of the surrounding area, making the persistent presence of crocodiles a serious public safety concern for the local community.

This latest capture was not the first such intervention at the site. Wildlife officials noted that three other large crocodiles had previously been removed from the tank and relocated to Wilpattu National Park prior to this operation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Wildlife Range Officer Prasantha Bandara Wijekoon, with the participation of both wildlife department personnel and members of the local community.

Authorities have not indicated whether further monitoring of the tank will be carried out to determine if additional crocodiles remain in the area.