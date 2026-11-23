Zimbabwean televangelist and diplomat Uebert Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy and the country's ambassador-at-large, was arrested by Zimbabwean police on Saturday, 22 November 2026, over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy — a development that carries particular interest in Sri Lanka, where Angel has maintained close ties with local pastor Jerome Fernando.

Police Confirm the Arrest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement via social media confirming the arrest that same afternoon. "The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel this afternoon on indecent assault and sodomy allegations. More details to follow in due course," the statement read.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the development, with authorities indicating that further details would be released at a later stage. As of the time of reporting, police had not disclosed the identity of the complainant, the timeframe of the alleged offences, or when Angel might appear before a court.

Arrested During a Church Service

Multiple Zimbabwean media outlets reported that the arrest took place during a Sunday church service at the Hippodrome in Harare — the headquarters of Angel's Spirit Embassy ministry. State-owned newspaper The Herald and independent outlet NewsDay both placed the arrest at that location.

A Prominent Figure in Religion and Diplomacy

Born Uebert Mudzanire, Angel is widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe's most high-profile religious figures. Beyond the pulpit, he holds the official title of presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large, making his arrest an unusually significant event in both ecclesiastical and diplomatic circles.

Earlier this month, Angel attracted attention in Ghana after publicly praising Ghanaian cleric Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry. In a sermon on 7 November 2026, Angel told his congregation that God had revealed to him through visions that Owusu-Bempah was among only seven prophets worldwide whom he considered genuine — despite the two reportedly never having met in person.

No Response From Angel or His Circle

At the time of publication, no statement had been made available from Angel, his legal representatives, or Spirit Embassy in response to the arrest.

It is important to note that an arrest does not constitute a formal charge. The allegations against Angel have not been tested in a court of law, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until a court determines otherwise.

The Sri Lanka Connection

The story holds a particular dimension for Sri Lankan readers, given that Angel is known to share a close relationship with Sri Lankan pastor Jerome Fernando. That association is likely to draw renewed scrutiny locally in the wake of this development in Harare.

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