Sri Lanka's Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, has cautioned that prices of certain imported goods may rise in the coming weeks, citing adverse weather conditions in India — including the effects of El Niño — as a key contributing factor.

The Minister issued the warning during a ministerial-level discussion convened specifically to address the risk of essential food price hikes ahead of the upcoming festive season. Representatives from the import trade participated in the talks, which focused on securing a stable supply of goods to the local market.

Dried Chillies at the Centre of Supply Concerns

While importers indicated that most essential goods can be supplied without significant disruption, dried chillies have emerged as a particular concern. Minister Samarasinghe explained that heavy rainfall in India has resulted in imported dried chilli consignments arriving with moisture content levels of between 13% and 14% — above the maximum threshold of 12% stipulated by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI) and existing food safety regulations.

As a result, affected containers cannot be cleared for release into the local market, causing delays in supply. The Minister was keen to stress, however, that this does not amount to an outright shortage of dried chillies.

The situation does not indicate a shortage of dried chillies but rather a difficulty in releasing imported stocks due to existing quality standards.

Importers have formally requested an interim arrangement extending until March of next year to manage any further disruptions, should unfavourable weather conditions in India persist and affect future shipments.

Alternative Markets Being Explored

To safeguard the supply of essential goods through the festive period, importers have agreed to explore sourcing from alternative markets beyond India. Minister Samarasinghe said this step was part of a broader effort to ensure consumers are not left facing shortages or unjustified price increases during a period of typically high demand.

Government Puts Traders on Notice

The Minister also delivered a firm warning to traders who may seek to capitalise on supply disruptions by artificially inflating prices. While the government's preference is for prices to be governed by natural market forces of supply and demand, Minister Samarasinghe made clear that exploitation of consumers would not be tolerated.

He stated that should traders attempt to take unfair advantage of the situation, the government would not hesitate to intervene through the Consumer Affairs Authority and the Consumer Services Council. Measures available to the authorities include the imposition of controlled prices where deemed necessary.

Sri Lankans preparing for the festive season are advised to monitor price movements of imported goods in the coming weeks as the situation continues to develop.