A heated confrontation unfolded in Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday (23) as Opposition members pressed for a halt to any final decision on the proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism Act (PSTA), insisting that wider public consultations must take place before the legislation advances further.

Opposition Raises Alarm Over Consultation Process

Opposition MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam brought the matter before the House, pointing out that the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance was due to convene that same afternoon to deliberate on the proposed legislation — despite President Anura Kumara Dissanayake having publicly committed on November 7 to holding broad public consultations on the bill.

Rasamanickam revealed that he, along with fellow Opposition committee members Faizer Mustapha, Ajith P. Perera, Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and Mujibur Rahman, had already submitted a formal written request to the Speaker. The letter called on the committee to continue its discussions while refraining from reaching a final decision at this stage.

A central concern raised by Rasamanickam was that a significant number of civil society representatives had not been extended invitations to participate in the consultation process. He argued that these voices must be heard before the committee proceeds to any conclusion.

Justice Minister Defends the Process

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara responded by noting that the proposed legislation had already been examined by the Supreme Court, though he acknowledged that the President had made a commitment to consultations. The Minister stated that those who had attended consultations had done so upon their own request, and suggested that any outstanding concerns could still be presented to the Sectoral Oversight Committee directly.

Nanayakkara maintained that the appropriate forum for resolving the dispute was the committee itself, rather than through a ruling from the Chair.

Deputy Speaker Steps In

Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih intervened to steer the matter back to the committee, stating that there was no need for further parliamentary debate on the issue. He acknowledged Rasamanickam's concerns but consistently reiterated that the committee was the proper venue for addressing them.

Rasamanickam, however, pressed on, drawing attention to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) — enacted in 1979 — and warning Parliament against rushing into replacing it without thorough scrutiny. He stressed that Sri Lanka currently lacks any post-enactment review mechanism for legislation, making the pre-enactment stage the last and most critical opportunity to subject the proposed law to meaningful examination.

Opposition MPs Protest on the Floor

As the exchange grew more heated, several Opposition MPs rose from their seats in protest. Senior Opposition MP Rauff Hakeem joined the debate, flatly rejecting the Justice Minister's argument that the matter should be confined to the oversight committee. Hakeem contended that since the committee derives its authority from Parliament, the House itself holds the ultimate say on how the matter should proceed. He further alleged that parliamentary Standing Orders were being breached during the proceedings.

Despite the sustained protests, Deputy Speaker Salih held firm, informing Rasamanickam that his points had been duly noted and directing all parties to pursue the matter at the committee level.

The PSTA is being proposed as a replacement for the widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act, a law that has long drawn condemnation from human rights groups and minority communities for its alleged misuse over the decades since its enactment.