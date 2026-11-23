Sri Lanka's first privately owned international airline, FitsAir, has announced it will resume direct daily flights between Colombo and Chennai beginning 15th December 2026, offering travellers a renewed and convenient link between the two cities.

Introductory Fares to Mark the Relaunch

To celebrate the return of the Chennai route, FitsAir is rolling out introductory return fares from LKR 66,000, with the price inclusive of 20kg checked baggage and 7kg of hand luggage. The competitive pricing is aimed at making the route accessible to a broad range of travellers, from business passengers to tourists and those making personal trips across the Palk Strait.

Strengthening Sri Lanka-India Ties

The resumption of this service comes as both countries continue to deepen their economic, cultural and tourism connections. Chennai, one of South India's most significant commercial, healthcare and cultural centres, has long been a key destination for Sri Lankans travelling for business, medical treatment and leisure.

The introduction of daily flights is expected to further ease travel between the two nations, providing a more reliable and frequent option for passengers on one of the region's busiest bilateral corridors.

"The resumption of our Chennai service reflects our commitment to building a stronger, more sustainable airline, with a network that responds to market demand while remaining true to our promise of delivering the right price and a dependable travel experience."

A Growing Regional Footprint

FitsAir has been steadily working to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, and the Chennai relaunch is seen as a significant step in that direction. The airline has positioned itself as a practical choice for regional travellers by prioritising affordability, punctuality and straightforward travel experiences.

Bookings for the Colombo-Chennai service are available through the FitsAir website.