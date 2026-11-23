Vietnam's leading low-cost carrier, VietJet, is set to launch a new air route connecting Colombo and the Maldives beginning 5 December 2026, offering travellers between Sri Lanka and the island nation a wider range of options and greater convenience.

The new service will operate three flights per week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays — according to a statement attributed to Mahen Kariyawasam, VietJet's sales representative in Sri Lanka.

Strengthening Colombo's Role as a Regional Hub

The launch is expected to further cement Colombo's standing as a key aviation hub in the region. Industry observers note that increased connectivity between Sri Lanka and the Maldives has the potential to stimulate tourism, trade, and broader business ties across the Asian region.

Kariyawasam expressed enthusiasm about the new route, stating: "We are very pleased to be launching VietJet's new air service between Colombo and the Maldives. This is an important development for Sri Lanka's aviation and tourism sectors, and we believe it will create a wealth of new opportunities for the tourism industry, commerce, and regional cooperation."

Part of VietJet's Expanding Regional Network

The introduction of this route forms part of VietJet's ongoing strategy to expand its regional flight network across Asia. The airline has been progressively growing its footprint in South and Southeast Asia, and the Colombo–Maldives corridor represents a significant new addition to that network.

For Sri Lankan travellers heading to the Maldives, the new service offers an additional affordable option alongside existing routes, potentially driving down fares and increasing accessibility to one of the region's most popular holiday destinations.