Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and retired Navy Commander Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda have both entered not guilty pleas in response to corruption charges brought against them, according to court proceedings.

The two accused appeared before the court and formally denied the allegations, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched legal battle given the high-profile nature of those involved.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who previously served as an officer in the Sri Lanka Navy, and Admiral Karannagoda, who led the naval forces during a critical period of the country's civil conflict, now face the prospect of a full trial following their denials.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Sri Lanka, given the prominent backgrounds of both individuals. Corruption prosecutions involving former senior military figures and members of politically influential families remain a matter of considerable public interest amid the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and good governance.

Further proceedings in the case are expected to follow in the coming weeks as the matter moves forward through the courts.

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