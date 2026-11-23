The highly anticipated Bollywood epic Ramayana has achieved a landmark milestone in the United States, setting a new box office record for Indian films in that market, according to reports.

The film's remarkable performance at the American box office marks a historic moment for Indian cinema, underscoring the growing global appeal of Bollywood productions among audiences in the United States and beyond.

The achievement places Ramayana at the top of the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever released in the US market, a feat that signals a significant shift in how Indian cinema is being received by mainstream Western audiences.

The record-breaking run of Ramayana in the United States reflects a broader trend of Indian films gaining considerable traction in international markets, with Bollywood productions increasingly drawing large crowds outside of South Asia.

The film's success is expected to generate renewed enthusiasm among Indian film producers and distributors looking to expand their reach into Western markets, with the US performance of Ramayana likely to serve as a benchmark for future releases.

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