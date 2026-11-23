A 43-year-old Indian national has died following a drowning incident at Mount Lavinia Beach, police confirmed on Wednesday (22).

According to police, the individual got into difficulty while bathing in the sea during the evening hours. Officers from the Mount Lavinia Police Lifesaving Unit responded to the scene and rescued the person from the water.

First aid was administered at the beach before the individual was transferred to Kalubowila Hospital for further medical treatment. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the Indian national later succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Mount Lavinia Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mount Lavinia Beach remains one of the most popular coastal destinations in the Western Province, attracting both local visitors and foreign tourists throughout the year. Members of the public are reminded to exercise caution when swimming in the sea, particularly during evening hours when conditions can be less predictable.