Four individuals sustained injuries — two of them critically — when a Police Special Task Force (STF) vehicle collided with a passenger train at the Gurubabila railway crossing in Midigama, Weligama, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred at the level crossing, a type of junction that has historically posed safety challenges along Sri Lanka's coastal railway corridor. All four injured persons were transported to hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The STF is a specialised unit operating under the Sri Lanka Police, frequently deployed for high-security operations across the island. Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances that led to the collision, nor whether the vehicle was on an active assignment at the time.

Further details regarding the condition of the critically injured individuals and any investigation into the cause of the accident are expected to be released by police in due course.

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