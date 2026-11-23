The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that its National Crime Information Center (NCIC) — the centralised database used to share criminal intelligence across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies — has been targeted in a cyberattack, according to foreign media reports.

The FBI has announced that an investigation into the incident is now underway. The attack is reported to be the second security threat faced by the system within the past several months, raising fresh concerns about the resilience of one of America's most critical law enforcement data-sharing platforms.

A Database at the Heart of U.S. Law Enforcement

The NCIC serves as a vital intelligence-sharing tool, enabling law enforcement bodies at all levels of government to exchange sensitive information including details on known criminals, wanted persons and stolen property. A breach of such a system carries serious implications for ongoing investigations and public safety operations across the country.

What Is a Cyberattack?

A cyberattack involves unauthorised access to computer systems, websites or smart devices with the intent to steal, destroy or alter data, or to disable the systems entirely. Those who carry out such attacks — typically individuals with advanced technical knowledge of computer systems, software and networks — are commonly referred to as hackers.

Investigation Launched

The FBI has stated that a full investigation has been initiated in response to the breach. No further details regarding the perpetrators or the extent of any data compromise have been disclosed at this stage.

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