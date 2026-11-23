Teachers and school principals across Sri Lanka are set to report sick leave en masse on November 30, in a coordinated act of protest over the Government's failure to address long-standing salary and service-related grievances in the 2027 Budget.

The Teachers' and Principals' Trade Union Alliance has formally notified the Secretary to the Ministry of Education of its intention to carry out the island-wide trade union action, signalling growing frustration within the country's education sector.

Salary Anomalies at the Heart of the Dispute

The alliance says the action is being driven primarily by unresolved salary anomalies affecting officers of both the Sri Lanka Teachers' Service and the Sri Lanka Principals' Service. Among the most pressing demands is the immediate release of the remaining two-thirds of a salary increase already owed to teachers and principals, along with the payment of a Rs. 25,000 monthly allowance to bridge the gap until the full salary discrepancy is settled.

Further financial demands include the payment of the Principals' Allowance to all principal-grade teachers, the introduction of a telephone allowance for principals, and an upward revision of difficult and extremely difficult service allowances.

Broader Education Sector Concerns

Beyond immediate salary matters, the alliance has raised a range of wider concerns about the state of education in Sri Lanka. Key among these is a call for the Government to allocate six per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product to education — a benchmark long advocated by education reform campaigners.

The union body has also urged authorities to expand the school nutrition programme, increasing both the number of students it covers and the funding allocated to it. Additionally, the alliance is calling for the removal of what it describes as extra administrative burdens placed on teachers, including the collection of green fees.

The November 30 action is expected to affect schools across all provinces, and the alliance appears determined to maintain pressure on the Government until its demands are formally addressed.

Related Video